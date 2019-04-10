Travelers Companies (TRV) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at UBS Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Travelers Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Travelers Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $8,756,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,750,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

