Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Position Reduced by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $143,417,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,855,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,082,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 776,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,118,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,062,000 after acquiring an additional 502,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $135.19 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $1,044,869.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,097,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $8,756,666.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,750,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,566,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

