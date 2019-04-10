Traders Sell Shares of Versum Materials (VSM) on Strength (VSM)

Traders sold shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $36.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $70.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.06 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Versum Materials had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Versum Materials traded up $0.58 for the day and closed at $51.78

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSM. Stifel Nicolaus cut Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus cut Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Versum Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Versum Materials alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Versum Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Versum Materials by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 461,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $3,565,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Versum Materials by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/traders-sell-shares-of-versum-materials-vsm-on-strength-vsm.html.

Versum Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VSM)

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.