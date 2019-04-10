Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 55,747 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,223% compared to the average volume of 4,214 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Age Beverages presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 150,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $714,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Age Beverages by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on New Age Beverages (NBEV)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/traders-purchase-high-volume-of-call-options-on-new-age-beverages-nbev.html.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.