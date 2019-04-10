Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cerner (CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,823 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 945% compared to the typical daily volume of 557 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cerner has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cerner by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,829,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,045 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 304,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Cerner by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/traders-purchase-high-volume-of-call-options-on-cerner-cern.html.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.