Traders Buy Shares of Becton Dickinson and (BDX) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) on weakness during trading on Monday. $102.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.45 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Becton Dickinson and had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Becton Dickinson and traded down ($0.29) for the day and closed at $250.99

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total value of $2,119,875.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,785 shares in the company, valued at $56,839,137.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

