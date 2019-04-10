Traders Buy Large Volume of Enerplus Call Options (ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,106 call options on the company. This is an increase of 862% compared to the average volume of 115 call options.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Enerplus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERF stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Enerplus had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

