Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 101 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

