Total SA (TOT) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 34,109 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Total were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $881,368,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $331,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,365,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,453,000 after acquiring an additional 447,532 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,225,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,321,000 after acquiring an additional 81,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. 748,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,858. Total SA has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

