Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin Purchases 1,140 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.65 per share, with a total value of C$11,001.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$506,779.40.
TOT stock opened at C$9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$8.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $446.90 million and a P/E ratio of 18.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
