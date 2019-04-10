Torchmark (TMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Torchmark to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Torchmark has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.50-6.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.50-6.70 EPS.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Torchmark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Torchmark alerts:

Shares of TMK stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Torchmark has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $89.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,305,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $207,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

TMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torchmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Torchmark (TMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/torchmark-tmk-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.