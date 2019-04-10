Topps Tiles (TPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.80

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 77.40 ($1.01), with a volume of 62901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.03).

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.60 ($1.12).

The company has a market cap of $150.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

