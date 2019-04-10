ToaCoin Price Tops $0.0004 (TOA)

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. ToaCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $764.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ToaCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One ToaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005319 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00024584 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012237 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00146071 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008950 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000146 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002953 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000368 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001141 BTC.

ToaCoin Profile

ToaCoin (CRYPTO:TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,179,035,690 coins and its circulating supply is 3,484,397,195 coins. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ToaCoin’s official website is www.toacoin.com

ToaCoin Coin Trading

ToaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ToaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

