Tivity Health (TVTY) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TVTY. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tivity Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.66 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Karro purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,471.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

