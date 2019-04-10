Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $221,000 in QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 1,156,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,438,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,499,000 after purchasing an additional 770,269 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 521,999 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 713,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 519,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $681.86 million, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $424,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QNST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/tibra-equities-europe-ltd-invests-221000-in-quinstreet-inc-qnst.html.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.