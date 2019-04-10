Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys New Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 2,071.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,612,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,739,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.14. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 38.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

