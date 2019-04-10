Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,673 Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.17% of Rafael at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RFL opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Rafael Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Rafael (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

