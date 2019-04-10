Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 575 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,637,811,000 after buying an additional 1,029,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $166.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $126.37 and a 1-year high of $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.16.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

