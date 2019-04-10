Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $776,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Blackbaud were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $58,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 9,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $747,538.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,432 shares of company stock worth $6,661,485 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLKB stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Blackbaud had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $221.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

Several research firms have commented on BLKB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

