Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

MKC opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $14,298,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,286,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-grows-position-in-mccormick-co-sh-nv-mkc.html.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.