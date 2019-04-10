Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after buying an additional 883,589 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,736,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5,014.1% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 352,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345,972 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 376,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 344,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,630,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 300,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Thor Industries stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

