THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. THL Credit reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 15.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on TCRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James raised THL Credit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. National Securities reduced their target price on THL Credit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of THL Credit stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,149. The firm has a market cap of $216.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.15. THL Credit has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is currently 78.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRD. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of THL Credit by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,194,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 477,335 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 956,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 199,223 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 766,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 151,296 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 394,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 76,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

