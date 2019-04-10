Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.2% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Shares of TMO opened at $277.80 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.83 and a 52-week high of $279.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $1,358,154.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $5,017,168.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

