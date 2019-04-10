The Providence Service Co. (PRSC) Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRSC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.55. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

