The Latest: Two pilots in fatal crash clocked 159 hours on Max

This Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed last month’s 2 pilots had just 159 hours of flying time on the Boeing 737 Max between them.

Yared Getachew, the captain, was but had accumulated more than 8,000 hours flying since completing work at the airline flight academy at 2010, according to a preliminary accident report released Thursday from the Ethiopian government.

Getachew was licensed from the Civil Aviation Authority to fly the 737 and several bigger jets, the 767, 787 and 777. In 2017he was permitted to command flights 737s, which was enlarged to incorporate the Max, the latest edition of its workhorse single-aisle jetliner of Boeing.

The captain flew over 1,400 hours on 737s, but only 103 hours around the Max, of that Airlines had just five.

He logged just 361 flight hours — not enough to be hired as a pilot in a U.S. airline. 207 of those hours flew on 737s, including 56 hours Max jets.

A preliminary report published Thursday from the government found that Boeing procedures were followed by the two pilots when their airplane started to nose dive but could not avoid crashing.

Boeing highlighting that it’s making fixes to an system that is suspected of also playing a role in a second crash and is reiterating its sympathies to the families of victims who died in a March 10 crash of an undercover Airlines jet.

The machine, known by its acronym MCAS and made specifically for the 737 Max, may automatically lower the nose to protect against a aerodynamic stall of the plane. Investigators are looking into if MCAS contributed into the Airlines crash in Addition to a Lion Air jet accident off of Indonesia in October.

“To guarantee unintended MCAS activation will not occur again, Boeing has developed and is planning to release a software upgrade to MCAS and an affiliated comprehensive pilot training and supplementary education software for its 737 MAX,” the company said in its announcement.

Boeing reported the software update”adds additional layers of security and will prevent incorrect data from inducing MCAS activation. Flight crews will continually have the capacity to reevaluate MCAS and control the airplane.”

The company states it cannot comment on a report released by the government Thursday pending an evaluation.

The Max continues to be grounded worldwide until Boeing finishes the software update, which still needs to be accepted by both the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other authorities.

A 24-year-old American passenger on the Ethiopian jet’s family also has spurred Boeing in Chicago. The complaint, which names Ethiopian Airlines and components maker Rosemount Aerospace as defendants, is alleging negligence and civil conspiracy amongst other charges.

The American who had been murdered in the March 10 crash Samya Stumo, at Ethiopia, is the fantastic niece of former presidential candidate Ralph Nader and consumer advocate.

“Blinded by its greed,” Boeing haphazardly hurried the 737 MAX8 to market” and”knowingly concealed the essence of the automated system flaws,” the suit alleges, demonstrating a”conscious disregard for the lives of the others .”

“You have let us down. You’ve murdered people when you’ve let us down,” said Adnaan Stumo, the victim’s brother, even addressing Boeing during a press conference in Chicago.

Boeing is currently facing several lawsuits, such as seven filed in Chicago earlier by a single law firm claiming the flight-control procedure was defective and that completely train pilots Boeing failed to frighten airlines.

The Max 8 has been under scrutiny since the coast of Indonesia crashed off .

Konjit Shafi, who dropped her brother Sintayehu Shafi in the wreck, told The Associated Press that her family is unsettled all day by the news reports that are coming out.

“Today’s preliminary report suggests Boeing could have done much better in notifying the problem with the aircraft system early on,” she explained, surrounded by her family members in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. “That is causing us a lot of pain. It’s so sad to learn that our nearest and dearest would have been spared if this issue was detected on time.”

Konjit is waiting to emerge and said her family has not yet made a decision to employ a team.

“We will do what we got to do when it’s the right time for us,” she stated. “But we want justice. Not a delayed justice but a fast one. I heard 1 year, the report may take. But that’s too long”

The Sintayehua senior mechanic with a Toyota dealership in Ethiopia, traveled to attend a training course.

“My late brother was the only person who used to drive me back home every day after work,” she said tearfully. “Now I must walk all the way from the primary street to my residence. And that’s turned into a lengthy walk.”

The pilots of a Airlines airplane that was doomed followed all Boeing’s recommended procedures when the plane started to nose dive but still couldn’t save it, according to findings by a report published by the Ethiopian government. The airplane crashed just six minutes after taking away from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people aboard.

The analysis, based on flight data and cockpit voice recorders around the Boeing 737 Max 8, was not published in full. Boeing declined to comment pending its review of this report on the March 10 accident.

The Max 8 was under scrutiny since a Lion Air flight crashed off the coast of Indonesia . Thursday’s revelations raise questions about repeated assertions from Boeing and U.S. regulators that pilots can recover control in certain emergencies by subsequent measures that have turning off an anti-stall system made especially for the Max, referred to by its acronym, MCAS.