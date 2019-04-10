The Latest families saddened by air crash report

The Latest about the reactions to the report issued by the Ethiopian government on the March 10 crash of the Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 jet shortly after takeoff which murdered all 157 people on board. (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

A sister of one of those crash victims of the Ethiopian Airlines flight said the death of her brother is grieving amid the release on Thursday of the report. Konjit Shafi, who lost her brother Sintayehu Shafi told The Associated Press that her household is unsettled from the news reports which are coming out.

“Now’s preliminary report suggests Boeing could have done much better in telling the problem with the aircraft early on,” she said, surrounded by her family in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. “That is causing us a fantastic deal of pain. It’s so sad to find out that our nearest and dearest could have been spared if this issue has been detected in time”

Konjit said her family hasn’t yet made a decision to hire a staff and is awaiting for the report to emerge.

“We shall do what we have to do when it is the perfect time for uspersonally,” she said. “However we want justice. Not a postponed justice but a fast one. I discovered 1 year, the full report may require. But that is too long”

The Sintayehua senior mechanic using a Toyota automobile in Ethiopia, was traveling to attend a training workshop.

“My late brother was the person who was able to push me back home each day later,” she explained tearfully. “Today I have to walk all of the way from the primary road to my residence. And that has turned into a lengthy walk.”

___

The pilots of a Airlines jet that was doomed followed all Boeing’s recommended procedures when the plane started to nose dive but still couldn’t save it, according to findings by a preliminary report released from the Ethiopian authorities. The airplane crashed just six minutes killing all 157 people on board.

The analysis, based on the Boeing 737 Max 8 on cockpit voice recorders and flight data, wasn’t released in total. Boeing declined to comment pending its review of this report about the March 10 accident.

The Max 8 was under scrutiny since the coast of Indonesia crashed off under identical circumstances in October. Thursday’s revelations raise concerns about repeated assertions from Boeing and U.S. regulators that pilots can recover control in certain crises by subsequent steps that include turning off an anti-stall system made specifically for the Max, known by its acronym, MCAS.

Researchers are looking into the use of MCAS, which under certain circumstances can lower the nose of the plane. The Max was grounded global pending a program fix which Boeing is rolling out, which needs to be accepted by both the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other authorities.

Ethiopian investigators didn’t specifically mention that the MCAS, but advocated that Boeing inspection”the aircraft flight management system about the flight controllability.” They also suggested that aviation officials verify that issues have been satisfactorily addressed before allowing the airplanes to fly .

Boeing is the focus of investigations from the U.S. Justice Department, the Transportation Department’s inspector general, along with congressional committees. Investigations are also looking at the use of the Federal Aviation Administration at the U.S., which accredited the Max at 2017, declined to floor it following the first fatal crash in October. The bureau has been one of the agencies that are very last and was loath to earth the planes after the Ethiopian Airlines wreck to do so.

The FAA, which has to reevaluate the 737 Max is secure before it can return into the atmosphere, said that the analysis is still in its first stages.

“As we learn more about the collision and findings become available, we’ll take appropriate action,” the agency stated.

The announcement did not state as advocated by Ethiopian researchers if the FAA could review the Max’s flight control system, and FAA spokesman Greg Martin wouldn’t comment beyond the statement. Boeing is working on improvements to the MCAS software that would help it become simpler to disable and less aggressive in pointing down the nose. The FAA has stated it will examine the software before allowing the Max to fly .

The agency said Monday that it expects Boeing’s final program improvements for 737 Max airliners”in the forthcoming weeks.”

But it was not clear if the Ethiopians are currently looking for that or a upgrade in the Max’s flight controls.

What is not clear is whether the pilots followed closely the recommendations of Boeing to the correspondence in handling the system pointing the nose down.

The pilots followed the crisis measures of Boeing however also for an unknown reason , the machine turned back on, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. As at the time, Ethiopian researchers had not released their report, the official spoke on condition of anonymity. The procedures of boeing instruct pilots continue flying manually for the remaining part of the flight and to leave the MCAS system.

Ethiopian researchers didn’t deal with that issue during its press conference, stating that the pilots had done what they were supposed to.

“The team performed all the processes repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but wasn’t able to control the aircraft,” said Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges.

Moges told The New York Times that the pilots turned MCAS on and off, but she could not say just how many occasions. That’ll be addressed in the last report, she explained.

In an announcement Thursday Airlines said its pilots followed closely Boeing instructions. “Regardless of their hard work and full compliance with the crisis procedures, it was very unfortunate that they couldn’t regain the plane from the persistence of nose diving,” the airline said.

The Ethiopian officials did not say if the MCAS system triggered because of a faulty sensor which measures the angle of the plane . One of the sensors malfunctioned from the Lion Air crash, activating the MCAS system.

David Hassean aviation analyst and analyst of industry book airliners.de at Berlin, states it is significant that the report discovered that the pilots followed the proper procedures, since that links the situation more closely into the Lion Air crash.

“What is unique about this case is that two crashes seem to have a really, very similar reason. This is something which is rare in air travel. The inquiry is whether the Boeing 737 Max should have been grounded after the Lion Air crash and until the Ethiopian Airlines crash,” said Hasse.

He noticed that it is too soon to know what the consequences might be for Boeing and crash reports are not meant to assign blame that was legal, but it increases the pressure on the business.

“If pilots sit there and stick to the principles which have been awarded to them by the manufacturer, then they need to have the ability to rely on the fact they are correct,” Hasse said.

However, John Hansman, an aeronautics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, stated turning the MCAS system back after disabling it could be a logical step for the pilots to take. Boeing processes state they should flip two switches to the left of the knees which would cut power to motors which control a horizontal stabilizer on the tail if pilots discover that the plane is pointing down the nose. By transferring the stabilizer with the motors MCAS points down the nose. After disabling the stabilizer, the pilots could have been required to control it by turning a wheel to point up the nose.

Twist the wheel is somewhat much slower compared to the electric motors, so MCAS could have flipped back in hopes of using the electrical motors to point up the nose, he supposed.

Hansman said it’s critical to understand if the angle of attack sensor malfunctioned, and the way long after takeoff it took to diagnose the problem and shut off MCAS. The later they shut off it ” he explained. He would like to understand if it had been too late to stop the crash and at what stage the MCAS system has been turned back .

___

Associated Press Writers Carlo Piovano and Tom Krisher contributed to the report.