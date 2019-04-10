Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6,709.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,191,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 23,836,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 522.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,145,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,810,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 64,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $6,881,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 90,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $9,187,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

