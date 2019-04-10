Texas ICE raid the latest in String of enforcement Activities

The arrest of nearly 300 people at a Dallas-area technology firm was one of the greatest enforcement activities of its kind in a decade and punctuates the drive from the Trump government to target companies using individuals who federal authorities say aren’t authorized to maintain the U.S.

About 200 law enforcement officials surfaced Wednesday about CVE Technology Group at Allen, a city approximately 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. The technology repair company was employing people working in the United States according to authorities, who did not release details on the approximately 280 people who were taken away . Each will face deportation proceeding.

Get alerts:

ICE said in a statement that it started auditing CVE employment documents after receiving advice that the business intentionally hired individuals not authorized to operate in the nation. A division of ICE, homeland Security Investigations, began an audit in January of CVE records that confirmed hiring irregularities, according to the announcement.

“Businesses that knowingly hire illegal aliens make an unfair advantage over their rival companies,” ICE representative Katrina Berger explained. “In addition, they take jobs from U.S. citizens and legal residents, and they create an atmosphere poised for harnessing their illegal workforce.”

But say the raid was a strategy against individuals working to provide for their own families.

Valerie Trevino told that Graciela Velazquez, her mother, proceeded from Mexico and has since worked for the company for many decades. Trevino stated her mom does not possess a criminal record

“It is crazy to simply get individuals who are working to earn a living,” she explained. “They’ve done nothing wrong aside from work. My mom’s worked her entire life here. So besides that, I mean what actually is her crime?”

The Texas reform was the most recent in a run of high-profile busts of companies around the country as part of the immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump. Critics say hard-working families break up and make it harder for companies to seek out workers. ICE touts the raids as major surgeries to break up criminal ventures, but seldom releases names of the immigrants which makes it challenging to find out what comes of their cases.

The busts are indicative of competitive tactics taken during President George W. Bush’s administration, which pursued criminal investigations against employers in its final years with dramatic shows of drive and massive numbers of arrests. In 2008, representatives came by helicopter at a meatpacking plant in Postville, Iowa, also detained almost 400 workers. Last June, more than a hundred workers at an Ohio gardening and landscaping company were detained. Raids have occurred in Nebraska Minnesota and elsewhere.

Under President Barack Obama, the government concentrated more on employer audits to root out illegal hiring

Attorney Gene Besen signifies a Texas firm that has been the focus of a raid in August where 160 employees were arrested. Federal authorities in the time honored it as the biggest such enforcement actions from the U.S. in the previous 10 decades, now eclipsed by Wednesday’s raid.

“There’s a large portion of the workforce in Texas that is undocumented, particularly in industrial tasks,” he explained.

He added that what’s often overlooked is that these raids lead to the temporary closure of businesses, putting U.S. citizens and others residing with authorized consent outside of work.