Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,445.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 196.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $255.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $78,571.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $141,319.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

