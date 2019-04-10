TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (TEZNY) versus DISCO CORP/ADR (DSCSY) Head to Head Review

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and DISCO CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TERNA RETE ELET/ADR $2.33 billion 5.43 N/A N/A N/A DISCO CORP/ADR $1.51 billion 3.98 $334.55 million $1.97 16.98

DISCO CORP/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TERNA RETE ELET/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. DISCO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. DISCO CORP/ADR pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and DISCO CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TERNA RETE ELET/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A DISCO CORP/ADR 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

This table compares TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and DISCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A DISCO CORP/ADR 20.95% 16.30% 13.32%

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers energy solutions, telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid in Italy with approximately 72,800 kilometers of high voltage lines; and 25 interconnection lines. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, it manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. Further, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Additionally, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

