Team17 Group (TM17) Given New GBX 325 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 262.25 ($3.43) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 320.23 ($4.18). The stock has a market cap of $344.63 million and a P/E ratio of 42.99.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

