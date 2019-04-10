TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) Shares Bought by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its holdings in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,086,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,679 shares during the period. TCG BDC makes up about 3.6% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 31.7% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter worth $164,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,118,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 221,939 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. 5,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,690. TCG BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $900.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. TCG BDC had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGBD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TCG BDC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In related news, Director John G. Nestor acquired 6,800 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,484.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

