Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE) Receives GBX 723.13 Average PT from Analysts

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 720 ($9.41).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TATE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

TATE stock opened at GBX 733.20 ($9.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 548.80 ($7.17) and a one year high of GBX 738.40 ($9.65). The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

