Target Co. (TGT) Position Cut by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Target were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Target stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. 1,455,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,167. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

