Tandem Group (TND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Group (LON:TND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 32.30 ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Tandem Group stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock had a trading volume of 39,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502. Tandem Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.02. The company has a market cap of $10.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95.

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility equipment in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, CBR, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Scorpion, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brand names; fishing products under the Carpzone brand name; football training products under the Kickmaster brand name; and golf products under the Ben Sayers, Bioflow, and Pro Rider brand names.

