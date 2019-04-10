TAGRcoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (TAGR)

TAGRcoin (CURRENCY:TAGR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One TAGRcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. TAGRcoin has a market capitalization of $25,829.00 and $0.00 worth of TAGRcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TAGRcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.90 or 0.02477271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00483429 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00019421 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005301 BTC.

About TAGRcoin

TAGRcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2015. TAGRcoin’s total supply is 38,669,634 coins. TAGRcoin’s official Twitter account is @tagrcoin . TAGRcoin’s official website is www.tagrcoin.com

TAGRcoin Coin Trading

TAGRcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TAGRcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TAGRcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TAGRcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

