Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,374 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 355,243 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $12.95.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.95).

In other Synthetic Biologics news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 150,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $99,372.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/synthetic-biologics-inc-syn-sees-large-drop-in-short-interest.html.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.