Symantec (SYMC) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC opened at $23.88 on Monday. Symantec has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Symantec had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Charles Brown sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $118,106.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $432,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,324 shares of company stock worth $9,493,811 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 34.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,093,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,672,000 after buying an additional 1,556,665 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 395.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,411 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

