Surevest Inc. Increases Position in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Surevest Inc. boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 149.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 7,869,230 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $772,364,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Assurant to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. Assurant’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

