Surevest Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Surevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Surevest Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/surevest-inc-has-253000-holdings-in-vanguard-short-term-inflation-protected-securities-etf-vtip.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.