Surevest Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Surevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.
NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $49.18.
