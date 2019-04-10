Supreme Cannabis (FIRE) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (TSE:FIRE) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.04. 136,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,285,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.99, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Supreme Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

