Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 480.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,617 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.35% of Superior Energy Services worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPN. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

In related news, Director James M. Funk acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,179 shares in the company, valued at $138,047.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPN stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $784.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.35. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $539.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 40.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/superior-energy-services-inc-spn-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

Superior Energy Services Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.