Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sun Hydraulics were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,565,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,565,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,987,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,968,000 after acquiring an additional 82,056 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,004,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,563 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $465,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary A. Gotting sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $865,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNHY opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Sun Hydraulics Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation, doing business as Helios Technologies, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

