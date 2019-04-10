Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Hill bought 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $507,812.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,345. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. 22,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.90. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

