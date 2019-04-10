Stryker Co. (SYK) Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Michael Damon Hutchinson sold 3,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $763,977.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,438.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $31,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,071 shares of company stock worth $24,689,161 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $203.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.76.

Shares of SYK opened at $195.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

