Stronghold USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDS)

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Stronghold USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Stronghold USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00018476 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stronghold and Stellarport. Stronghold USD has a market capitalization of $398,771.00 and $390,570.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00340511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.01497887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00234403 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001228 BTC.

About Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg . The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg . The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd . Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg

Buying and Selling Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stronghold USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

