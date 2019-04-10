Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $344,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,629. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $206.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.5968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

