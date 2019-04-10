Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth $342,085,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $164,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,979,000 after acquiring an additional 785,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $95,285,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 21,215.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,627,000 after acquiring an additional 594,680 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.28. 5,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

