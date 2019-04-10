Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective (up from $670.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.07.

Shares of CMG opened at $710.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $315.77 and a 52 week high of $721.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total transaction of $7,217,351.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $4,338,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,448,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $31,629,459. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

