Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341,466 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 102,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $7,575,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,950,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,851,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.69 to $25.18 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

